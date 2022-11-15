Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail in money laundering case

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez was granted bail by a Delhi court on Tuesday in the money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.



Shailendra Malik, a special judge at Patiala House Court granted bail to Jacqueline Fernandes. She had been earlier granted interim bail.



The actress had sought for bail on the ground that the investigation of the case had already been completed and so there was no need for her to be under police custody. A charge sheet on the case has also been filed.



The court had on August 31 accepted the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

#WATCH | Jacqueline Fernandez leaves from Delhi's Patiala House Court after getting bail in Rs 200 crores money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar pic.twitter.com/d1qjSaLZeg — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022 ×

The ED has named Fernandez as an accussed for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet. She has been summoned to the ED office in New Delhi a few times for questioning in the last few months. In the earlier charge sheet, ED had not named her as an accused.



Fernandez's involvement with conman Chandrashekar came to light earlier this year when intimate photos of the two surfaced online. The actress has been accused of receiving expensive gifts from the con man who extorted crores from celebrities and businessmen. Chandrashekar has been in jail since 2017.



During the investigation, Fernandez revealed that said she received gifts like luxury cars, Gucci and Chanel bags, Gucci gym wear, Louis Vuitton shoes and jewellery. She also said Sukesh Chandrasekhar had arranged private jet trips and hotel stays for her.