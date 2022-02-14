Ivan Reitman, 'Animal House,' 'Ghostbusters' film maker, dies at 75

Legendary Filmmaker and director Ivan Reitman has died. He was 75.



Reitman, who worked on iconic comedies such as 'Animal House' and 'Ghostbusters,' died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California, his family said in a statement on Sunday night.



No cause of death was revealed.



''Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” his children, director Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said via a joint statement.



“We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”



Reitman rose to fame in the comedy world producing the irreverent college fraternity film 'National Lampoon’s Animal House,' starring John Belushi, in 1978. He made his directorial debut working with Bill Murray in his first starring role in 1979’s summer camp comedy 'Meatballs.'



He directed Murray again in 'Stripes.' The two would work again on another hit, 1984's 'Ghostbusters.'



Notable films he directed include Ghostbusters II (1989), Twins (1988), Kindergarten Cop (1990), Dave (1993), and Junior (1994). Reitman also served as producer for such films as Animal House (1978), Beethoven (1992), Space Jam (1996), and Private Parts (1997).