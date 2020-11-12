It's official! 'Mirzapur' to get a third season, confirm makers

For those who binged watched the second season of 'Mirzapur 2' and have been feeling a sense of void ever since- there's some good news. The makers of the hit web series have just announced that the third season of 'Mirzapur' is already being planned.

Yes, you read that right! Amazon Prime, the OTT platform on which the series is available for streaming, has already greenlit Season 3 of the series.

Appreciated by fans and critics alike for its gripping storyline and phenomenal performances, the latest season of' Mirzapur has taken the unmatched fandom of the show to another level.

The second season of 'Mirzapur' has also created a few records when it premiered on October 23. According to a statement released by Amazon Prime, the show has become the most-watched show on the service in India within just 7 days of the release. The show also recorded one of the highest completion rates and half of the viewers completed the Season 2 within just 48 hours of its launch.



The show had a stellar star cast with Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Rasika Dugal playing the lead roles. The second season also featured Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar who along with the rest of the cast left an indelible impression on audiences with their passionate and layered performances.



Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment, which co-produced the show, said, "Across two gripping seasons, Mirzapur has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen! The show’s massive fandom and the viewers’ magnitude of love towards the new season were seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled by the response."



So whoever thought that Guddu Bhaiya and Golu had avenged the death of their loved ones and thus ending the series- there's more to come form Kaleen Bhaiya and his family.