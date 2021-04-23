Its confirmed! Russell Crowe is starring in 'Thor: Love & Thunder'

Russell Crowe is part of Marvel's upcoming movie 'Thor: Love & Thunder'. While it was earlier reported last month that he was joining the movie but his role was unspecified at the time.



Amid much speculation, the 57-year-old star himself confirmed the news of him joining the Chris Hemsworth movie. During an interview on JOY Breakfast with The Murphys, the star revealed.



During the interview, he also confirmed his role in the movie. “Now, I’m gonna get on my bicycle, I’m gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios…and roundabout 9:15, I shall be Zeus in Thor 4,” he explained.



“It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about.” he added.



The film directed by Taika Waititi stars Christian Bale as the main antagonist addition to Natalie Portman taking the mantle of female Thor (character Jane Foster) and obviously the original Thor, Chris Hemsworth reprising his role.



Earlier, Crowe was spotted with the Thor cast at the rugby game in Sydney, Australia supporting his team 'South Sydney Rabbitohs'



The latest Thor movie is currently filming in Sydney, which is due to hit cinemas in 2022. The film is part of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which kicked off recently with the premiere of the web series 'WandaVision'.

