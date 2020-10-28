It's Aliens vs Predator as Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka takes jibe at Mike Pompeo

The China-US rivalry became more real in the digital world after Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka took a jibe at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. After Mike Pompeo accused the Chinese Communist Party of being a “predator” while on a visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka -- the Chinese embassy hit back with a tweet.

“Sorry Mr. Secretary @SecPompeo, we’re busy promoting #China-#SriLanka friendship and cooperation, not interested in your #AlienVsPredator game invitation. The US can play two roles at the same time as always,” the mission said on Twitter.

The tweet is posted along with an image of the ‘Aliens vs. Predator’ video game with the words, “New Episode: 3 November 2020” – the date of the US presidential election.

Mike Pompeo spent two days in Sri Lanka after visiting India. This was as part of a tour of South Asia as Washington seeks to strengthen ties amid China’s growing political and economic influence in the region. He had then said,“We see from bad deals, violations of sovereignty and lawlessness on land and sea that the Chinese Communist Party is a predator, and the United States comes in a different way, we come as a friend, and as a partner.”