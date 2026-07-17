/'It's not a film, it's an opera.' Anurag Kashyap hails Satya Dev's Rao Bahadur

Moreover, Anurag Kashyap's review for Rao Bahadur reads - "It's not a film, it's an opera. Fantastical, modernist, magic realism, gender politics, musings on patriarchy, ballsy, and enviable to me as a filmmaker. Needs guts to make it and more guts to produce it and put it out there. It also needs a rewatch to get all the nuances which are so deep rooted in culture. Best written songs in cinema in a long while. Wish I knew Telugu to enjoy it more. Venkatesh Maha is a genius, remember meeting him once in Hyderabad when he told me what he wants to do next and I didn't expect this. Satyadev is just too good. Both young and old. Stuck in time. His spiralling madness speaks of the time in so many ways. To articulate better a second viewing is required. The nostalgic Rao Bahadur's various obsessions speak to me in a very direct way. I love Venky Maha.. just do man what you do. More power to you. Incredible writing like it was written on a hallucinogen. Phew. Never written so much about any film."