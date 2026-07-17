/'It's not a film, it's an opera.' Anurag Kashyap hails Satya Dev's Rao Bahadur

Rao Bahadur arrived in cinemas as one of the year's most anticipated Telugu releases. Headlined by the immensely talented Satya Dev and directed by Venkatesh Maha, the psychological thriller has been winning widespread appreciation from audiences, critics, and members of the film fraternity since its release. While the film is receiving heaps of praises from all across, director Anurag Kashyap also praised it.
Backed by Superstar Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment, Taking to his social media, producer Anurag Reddy shared the praising review of director Anurag Kashyap and wrote - "Reading this just gave me goosebumps
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼@anuragkashyap72 Sirabout #RaoBahadur ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Moreover, Anurag Kashyap's review for Rao Bahadur reads - "It's not a film, it's an opera. Fantastical, modernist, magic realism, gender politics, musings on patriarchy, ballsy, and enviable to me as a filmmaker. Needs guts to make it and more guts to produce it and put it out there. It also needs a rewatch to get all the nuances which are so deep rooted in culture. Best written songs in cinema in a long while. Wish I knew Telugu to enjoy it more. Venkatesh Maha is a genius, remember meeting him once in Hyderabad when he told me what he wants to do next and I didn't expect this. Satyadev is just too good. Both young and old. Stuck in time. His spiralling madness speaks of the time in so many ways. To articulate better a second viewing is required. The nostalgic Rao Bahadur's various obsessions speak to me in a very direct way. I love Venky Maha.. just do man what you do. More power to you. Incredible writing like it was written on a hallucinogen. Phew. Never written so much about any film."
Rao Bahardur been widely applauded for its layered storytelling, bold narrative, technically accomplished filmmaking, and exceptional performances, with many praising its rare and refreshing concept executed with remarkable conviction and finesse.
Rao Bahadur blends psychological drama with the fading echoes of an aristocratic past. Venkatesh Maha, who handles writing, direction, and editing, seems to be shaping a story that is deeply rooted in local sensibilities while carrying universal emotional resonance.
The film is backed by a strong technical team, with Kartik Parmar handling cinematography, Smaran Sai composing the music, and Rohan Singh crafting the film’s distinctive production design.
With its blend of regal imagery and cryptic undertones, Rao Bahadur is a film that draws audiences into a world where every detail may hold deeper meaning. Rao Bahadur released in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.