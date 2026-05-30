/'It is a very solo journey': Fukrey actress Lekha Prajapati on why becoming a character is a lonely process

Actor Lekha Prajapati continues to impress audiences with the variety of roles she takes up on screen. Known for stepping into different worlds with ease, the actress believes that every character demands a different emotional space and personal process. While many actors follow a fixed routine before facing the camera, Lekha says her preparation varies depending on the role, the director, and the atmosphere on set.

Speaking to WION, the actress talked about how she gets into character before a shoot and the preparation involved. Lekha shared that acting is not always glamorous from the inside. According to her, a large part of the process happens quietly within an actor’s mind.

Talking about her approach, she said, “The process of getting into a character before facing the camera is very individualistic and lonely. You're creating a back story for a character, and you're visualising that this is how I'm going to perform in front of the camera.”

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The actress started from scratch in the city of dreams and has since featured in projects like Saali Mohabbat, Post Card, and Fukrey 3. She’s currently working on a different kind of project, but refused to reveal details because it has not been officially announced yet.

She further explained that while actors do receive valuable inputs from directors and the creative team, much of the emotional work has to be done alone. “Of course, inputs from the director and creative team are taken. But it is a very solo journey. The process of getting into a character, playing with your own mind and emotions, is a very lonely and solo journey,” she added.

Lekha also opened up about whether she depends more on instinct during scenes or detailed preparation beforehand. The actress revealed that she follows a balance of both and adapts according to the demands of the project. “I’m a director’s actor, and I am a mixture of both, relying on instinct and detailed preparation beforehand,” she said.

Explaining further, Lekha mentioned that some genres require spontaneity more than strict planning. “If you're doing an action sequence or if you're doing comedy, you cannot prepare a lot of things beforehand because certain things will happen on set in accordance with the environment and in accordance with your co-actor,” she shared.

At the same time, she believes detailed preparation becomes extremely important when an actor is playing someone completely different from their real personality. “If you are playing a character who is very far away from you, like from the real you, detailed preparation is required. But if the character is very much like the real you, I don't think you need a lot of prep for that,” Lekha explained.