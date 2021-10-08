Is Selena Gomez dating 'Captain America' star Chris Evans?

Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating? According to a crazy fan theory, the two stars are rumoured to be dating.



Fans of the two stars took to Twitter to suggest that something romantic may be brewing between the singer and the actor.



Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the 'Captain America' star followed Selena Gomez on Instagram a few days back. It is important to note that Chris Evans only follows 162 people which now includes the singer as well.



The two were also spotted leaving the same studio in Los Angeles on October 1 and later, the same restaurant. However, no pictures of them together from their alleged outing have emerged so far.



Meanwhile, Gomez has not followed back Evans, although she had long back admitted having a crush on him.



During an interaction with her fans, Gomez was asked who was her celebrity crush. To which the singer responded, "number one celebrity crush. I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute."

