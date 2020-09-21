Is Kim Kardashian thinking of divorcing Kanye West over his stance on abortion?

There has been trouble in paradise for rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian for sometime now. Fresh reports suggest that Kim is thinking of divorcing Kanye.



Sources close to Kim have stated that Kanye's bi-polar disorder and his anti-abortion stand is taking a toll the couple's relationship.



"Kim has the whole divorce planned out," sources have stated to Page Six, "but she`s waiting for him to get through his latest episode."



Over the past few months, the 43-year-old rapper has been extremely vocal about his personal life, telling a rally crowd that he and Kardashian nearly aborted their oldest child, daughter North West.



"I almost killed my daughter," he said during the July event. "No more Plan B, Plan A."



Soon later, Kardashian defended the `Jesus Is King` rapper and opened up about his mental health struggles.



A separate source later told Page Six that she wouldn`t divorce West because it wasn`t "a good look" at the time.

In September, West revisited the topic of abortion with Nick Cannon and said his greatest accomplishment was "still being sensitive enough to cry at the idea of aborting my daughter." But West sparked concern again last week when he mentioned his daughter in a tweet about being murdered.



West tweeted,"NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON`T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN," adding, "WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU."