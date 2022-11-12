Is China going to ban ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Black Adam’ from release?

The most awaited superhero film of the year 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has been released in the theatres, and fans are giving marvellous response to the film. However, amid all this, a new report from THR says that there is a possibility that 'Wakanda Forever' might not get a release date in China.



Not just 'Black Panther 2', but the Chinese audience might also miss the recently released DC film 'Black Adam,' starring Dwayne Johnson.



The reason behind the ban has not been specific, but as per THR, Beijing regulators might ban both films as they plan to crack down on US access to China's theatrical market.



Another reason behind the ban on Wakanda is said to be the gay relationship shown in the film. The film briefly shows the same-sex relationship between Aneka, played by Michaela Coel, and Ayo, played by Florence Kasumba.



Meanwhile, talking about 'Black Adam,' another reason behind the ban is said to be actor Pierce Brosnan. The James Bond actor who played the role of Kent Nelson in the film recently shared a photo of his family with the Dalai Lama, whom China regards as a separatist.



The first 'Black Panther' film was a huge hit and specifically talking about its China box office collection, the film raked in $105 million. And, talking about the 'Black Panther 2' collection, the film is predicted to shatter many records set by previous Marvel films.



In the past two years, many Marvel films have been banned, including 'Thor,' 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of

Madness,' 'Eternals,' 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'



The last Marvel film that was played in Chinese cinemas was 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' in 2019.