Is Cannes planning 'Pre-Screenings' in May due to industry pressure?

As the ongoing COVID pandemic,] continues to halt and challenge the planning of big events, Cannnes film festival is planning for a pre-festival event=- months before the physical event.



The Cannes Film Festival Marche section, which traditionally runs alongside the festival, is reportedly asking the organisers to set up a three-to-four day “pre-screenings” event in May or June looking at the industry demand. The event is a major market for the industry.



"We're just evaluating this option, talking with the sellers and distributors. No decision yet," Jerome Paillard, executive director of Cannes Marché du Film, told THR in an email on Tuesday.



The pre-festival event will be virtual, with no traditional physical market on offer. This year's event has postponed from May 11 to 22 to July 6 to 17. As July is a late date for agents and producer, an earlier event will lead them to sell early enough to allow for summer shoots and, for finished films, to premiere movies in the key summer months.



Last year, Cannes was cancelled due to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic and was replaced by a low-key event in October showcasing short films but without the presence of A-list movie stars, directors and producers. Still, there is uncertainty on the July dates due to the continued COVID-19 crisis.