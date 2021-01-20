Is Anthony Mackie the new Captain America? The actor responds

Anthony Mackie recently addressed the rumours of him taking over the role of Captain America, post the first avenger's retirement in 'Infinity War'.



The actor opened up about the rumours of him holding the iconic shield of Captain America in future MCU movies, during an interview with James Corden at his `The Late Late Show.`



"The thing is, if you watch [Avengers] End Game, at the end of the movie Sam Wilson never accepts the shield. He actually tells Cap that the shield is for him and it doesn`t feel right on his arm," the actor said.



"If you look at, like, you know--Marvel is great at building characters over the course of many films. and from Winter Soldier to now, my whole goal in the Marvel Universe was to help Cap, was to be Cap`s friend. So, at no point in time in End Game did Sam Wilson accept the shield at all. As a matter of fact, it made him happy to come back from time and stand once again at Cap`s side," Mackie added.



Responding to that, Corden shared his theory of the very important scene from where the series kicks off."This is based on nothing, I should say. I think--this is my own theory--it kicks off with you being like, `Oh, I can`t do it, I can`t do it,` and by the end of episode one, bang! He`s got the shield and we`re off to the races," Corden said.