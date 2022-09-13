Is actor Leonardo DiCaprio dating model Gigi Hadid? 

New romance in the air? If multiple reports are to be believed, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are spending a lot of quality time together. The two have been spotted at various locations in New York City in the past few weeks.



Leo, 47, has recently broken up with model Camila Morrone whom he dated for four years. Gigi, 27, is single after her messy separation from singer Zayn Malik with whom shares a daughter.



Sources tell People that Leo is seriously pursuing Gigi. "They are getting to know each other," one insider shared, adding that the pair aren't "dating" just yet.

A third source added, "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."



Leo and Camila were first linked to each other in 2018 when they were seen on a trip together in Colorado. Since then the pair had often been clicked together at various romantic getaways across the world.



They made their debut as a couple when they sat together in the front row at the Oscars in February 2020.



The two never officially confirmed the relationship but drew a lot attention due to the wide age gap between them.



Gigi, meanwhile, broke up with Zayn Malik in October 2021 after Malik had a major altercation with her mother. Gigi alleged that Malik had physically assaulted her mum Yolanda Hadid. The couple shares a daughter together Khai.



While Leo typically never confirms his relationships in public, it would be interesting to see in the coming weeks if the newfound friendship culminates into something serious between the two. Watch this space for more.

