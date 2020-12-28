Irrfan Khan starrer last film 'The song of scorpions' gets a release date

Late actor Irrfan Khan`s last film titled `The Song of The Scorpions` is set to be released in 2021. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Monday and announced the news.



"IRRFAN`S LAST MOVIE... #Irrfan`s last film - #TheSongOfScorpions - to release in 2021... Directed by Anup Singh... Presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies.". Yearender 2020: From Sushant Singh Rajput to Irrfan Khan; Indian stars we lost this year

IRRFAN'S LAST MOVIE... #Irrfan's last film - #TheSongOfScorpions - to release in 2021... Directed by Anup Singh... Presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies. pic.twitter.com/RHJzxNYbXl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2020 ×

Adarsh also posted a short clip that featured a message, "A golden chance to witness the magician on the big screen for the last time!!!" past which a portrait of the `Angerzi Medium` star is showcased in the video. Irrfan Khan: Life In Pictures

The message is played in the backdrop of a desert, which showcases a blow of wind post which Khan`s face close up is shown followed by the announcement of the film release `Early 2021` is displayed.

Pankaj Tripathi still misses Irrfan Khan: Only Indian actor whose every film I’ve seen



The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year at Mumbai`s Kokilaben Hospital while battling a rare kind of cancer.