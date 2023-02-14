Iranian director Mohammed Rasoulof might face prison on new charges

Iranian director Mohammed Rasoulof, who was recently released from prison on medical grounds, now faces new charges. These new charges could send him back to jail. He is now being accused of illegal assembly and collusion against national security, of insulting the regime leadership, and of spreading propaganda against the state.

If Mohammed Rasoulof is found guilty, he could get a new eight-year prison sentence.

One of the most prominent names from Iran, Mohammed Rasoulof is an acclaimed director. His films have won awards internationally. He is among the many creative people that have faced prison from the Iranian authorities over the past year for protesting against the government.

Rasoulof was arrested for calling out the Iranian security forces over their violent attack on demonstrators. He was imprisoned for two years initially for allegedly spreading propaganda against the state. His arrest came before the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an event that triggered nation-wide protests.