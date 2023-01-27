Intrigued with Anna Delvey? She's now getting her own show
Story highlights
The fake German heiress, Anna Delvey, who made a fool out of many high-profile people before the scams caught on her, will get her own reality show soon.
The fake German heiress, Anna Delvey, who made a fool out of many high-profile people before the scams caught on her, will get her own reality show soon.
Did the Netflix show on popular con artist Anna Delvey, Inventing Anna, leave you intrigued with her life? Here’s some good news for you. She is getting her own show and the scam queen will bare it all on it. Titled ‘Delvey’s Dinner Club’, the reality show will feature Anna talking to celebrities and public figures in an intimate conversation, one she promises we have never seen before.
The fake German heiress who made a fool out of many high-profile people before the scams caught on her, will be filmed inside her East Village apartment where she’s under house arrest. Delvey’s Dinner Club will be helmed by former Food Network president Courtney White and Butternut, a food and lifestyle production company.
Given the theme of the reality show, Anna will host these celebrities in a lavish, chef-planned dinner where they spill the beans on everything under the sun. Also, she will talk about her own life that has been nothing short of a high-octane drama.
The show’s official synopsis reads: “She’ll do it through what’s already become one of the hottest tables in town—invitation-only, intimate dinners at her home. There, a Delvey-invited group of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists, and other esteemed guests will join her each week around a private-chef catered table replete with candid conversations where no topic is off-limits—including Anna’s experience within the criminal justice system, her strategy to rebuild her image and her plans for the future.”