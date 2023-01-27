Intrigued with Anna Delvey? She's now getting her own show

Did the Netflix show on popular con artist Anna Delvey, Inventing Anna, leave you intrigued with her life? Here’s some good news for you. She is getting her own show and the scam queen will bare it all on it. Titled ‘Delvey’s Dinner Club’, the reality show will feature Anna talking to celebrities and public figures in an intimate conversation, one she promises we have never seen before.

The fake German heiress who made a fool out of many high-profile people before the scams caught on her, will be filmed inside her East Village apartment where she’s under house arrest. Delvey’s Dinner Club will be helmed by former Food Network president Courtney White and Butternut, a food and lifestyle production company.

Given the theme of the reality show, Anna will host these celebrities in a lavish, chef-planned dinner where they spill the beans on everything under the sun. Also, she will talk about her own life that has been nothing short of a high-octane drama.