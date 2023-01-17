Innovator, Creator, Visionary: Witness the inspiring story of SS Rajamouli in docu-series Modern Masters

Applause Entertainment announced a distinctive docu-series titled Modern Masters that offers a peek into the life of filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The series will lift the veil on the lives of the trailblazing Masters of Indian Cinema, exploring their methods, motivations, and their creative journeys. Leading the charge, the first special will feature blockbuster filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

The docu-special will capture the master in all his dynamic and diverse glory, from the set to the office, at home and on the go. It will also feature interviews with some of the biggest names in the industry who have contributed to Rajamouli's success, including actors and producers.

Gearing up for its release, Modern Masters was shot extensively across Hyderabad, Tokyo, Los Angeles over 4 months.