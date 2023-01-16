India's 'Last Film Show' to be part of Oscar Library's Core Collection

India’s entry for Oscars 2023, ‘Last Film Show’ has another good news ahead of the ceremony – the Oscar Library has invited the script of the film to be part of its Core Collection. This means that the screenplay will be a part of its permanent Core Collection of the Oscar Library.

The Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences wrote to Monsoon Films, one of the producers of 'Last Film Show' along with Roy Kapur Films and Jugaad Motion Pictures, that they are interested in acquiring a copy of the screenplay of 'Last Film Show' for their permanent Core Collection. The Oscar Academy’s Margaret Herrick Library is a world-renowned, non-circulating reference and research collection devoted to the history and development of the motion picture as an art form and an industry. Established in 1928, the library is open to the public and used year-round by students, scholars, historians and industry professionals.

On the inclusion of his film to the Oscar library, director Pan Nalin said, “I have always believed in sharing what I do because I have nothing else to give except my love for cinema and filmmaking. I have visited and enjoyed this amazing Oscar library where masterworks are being archived in its Core Collection. I am ecstatic and delighted that now between the scripts of Last Action Hero and Lawrence of Arabia, will live the script of Last Film Show.”