India’s first MMA reality show Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt drops trailer

Produced in partnership with Toyam Sports Limited, MX Player’s Kumite1 Warrior Hunt has roped in SATSport News as the Title Sponsor.



MMA is a highly competitive combat sport that demands a strong hold over both the mind and body. The contestants on the show will battle each other in the ring. However, their true battle is with their own struggles posed by their background making it a thriving competition with a truly human touch. The trailer introduces Suniel Shetty making his debut as the host and captures his all-rounder persona in a search for the ultimate warrior.



On this, Suniel Shetty said, “MMA is truly an interesting sport. Discipline, determination, and dedication are at the very core of this sport and that's something we are looking for in our participants. MX Studios Original Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is not only India’s first-ever MMA reality series but one that will ensure a global platform for the winners to represent their sport. It's also been a wonderful association with Toyam Sports Limited and along with our talented fighters, I cannot wait to share their journey with our audiences.”