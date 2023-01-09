India’s first Gaming reality show, Playground to return with season 2
Story highlights
'Playground season 2' will stream for free on Amazon miniTV.
Switch on your gaming mode as Amazon miniTV brings season 2 of Playground - India’s first Gaming reality show.
In association with Rusk Studios, viewers will get to witness India’s top digital creators gaming, entertaining, and how they survive through the process to win the ultimate prize. The highly anticipated season promises to be bigger and will see Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Carry Minati, Triggered Insaan, and Scout as mentors leading five teams.
This one-of-a-kind gaming competition will be inviting both, pro and casual gamers. There will be five teams led by the five mentors, who are online gaming stars themselves. These mentors will further guide the teams to work together and win the "Ultimate Gaming Entertainer” award and walk away with top honours and exciting prizes. There will be a four-week competition.
This reality gaming and entertainment show strives to reach gamers all over India, who will be able to witness how teams work together, plan their games, and handle stress.
“The gaming industry is evolving and seeing rapid growth in India, and we are glad to partner with Rusk Media for this big event. The first instalment of Playground saw tremendous traction and we’re certain that our viewers will truly enjoy Season 2 with more mentors, more action and exciting prizes!”, said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.