India’s first Gaming reality show, Playground to return with season 2

Switch on your gaming mode as Amazon miniTV brings season 2 of Playground - India’s first Gaming reality show.

In association with Rusk Studios, viewers will get to witness India’s top digital creators gaming, entertaining, and how they survive through the process to win the ultimate prize. The highly anticipated season promises to be bigger and will see Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Carry Minati, Triggered Insaan, and Scout as mentors leading five teams.

This one-of-a-kind gaming competition will be inviting both, pro and casual gamers. There will be five teams led by the five mentors, who are online gaming stars themselves. These mentors will further guide the teams to work together and win the "Ultimate Gaming Entertainer” award and walk away with top honours and exciting prizes. There will be a four-week competition.

This reality gaming and entertainment show strives to reach gamers all over India, who will be able to witness how teams work together, plan their games, and handle stress.