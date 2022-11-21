Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured at Red Sea International Film Festival

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's popularity transcends borders. Having worked in more than 100 films, King Khan holds many national and international records to his name. The man is all set to add another accolade to the long list of honours bestowed upon him.



The Red Sea International Film Festival announced on Monday that the legendary Indian actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan will receive an Honorary Award for his exceptional contribution to the film industry, during the opening ceremony of the festival’s second edition in Jeddah, on the Eastern shore of the Red Sea.

Having ruled the hearts of almost everyone, the actor and producer is the undisputed King of Bollywood and is one of the most successful film stars in the world. With over three decades in the film industry, Shah Rukh Khan has framed an extraordinary career in India and around the world, having earned multiple awards and accolades for his efforts. Moreover, his journey of being a self-made star is indeed a big inspiration to the generation.

Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the RedSeaIFF, commented, “We are thrilled to be honouring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar. He has captivated audiences since his earliest performances and is one of the world’s most renowned actors working today. After 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful superstars of Indian cinema and is beloved by audiences around the world. We look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December.”

Shah Rukh Khan added, “I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.”