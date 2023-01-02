ugc_banner

Indian producer Siddharth Roy Kapur features on Variety's 500 Most Influential Leaders

New Delhi Edited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Jan 02, 2023, 10:38 PM IST

Apart from Siddharth Roy Kapur, the Variety list includes celebrities like Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, S.S. Rajamouli and Akshay Kumar. 

Indian film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur made it to Variety's 500 Most Influential Leaders in the Global Media Industry list for the sixth consecutive year. Siddharth’s production house Roy Kapur Films is behind some of the most path breaking films and shows of 2022.

Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “It is a great honour to be included once again among Variety's 500 Most Influential Leaders in the Global Media Industry, along with so many incredible leaders from India and around the world. I hope to keep working hard at bringing audiences unique and differentiated content that engages, inspires and entertains. ”

With more than two decades of experience in the media and entertainment business, Siddharth’s Roy Kapur Films has made a name for itself. From ‘Aranyak’ to ‘Rocket Boys’ and now ‘Last Film Show’, they have had an interesting slate of releases. Last Film Show is also India’s entry to Oscars. The film has so far been shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film category.

