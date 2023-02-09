Indian PM Narendra Modi praises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in Parliament speech; watch
Story highlights
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan while talking about its success in the country.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan while talking about its success in the country.
Big thumbs up for Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Pathaan as the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the film and its successful run in theatres countrywide. The Yash Raj Films is doing great business at the box office and has emerged as the biggest saviour for the Hindi film industry in the wake of several A-lister films not delivering on its promise. With fans and critics calling it the much-needed comeback from King Khan, PM Modi too showered praises on the blockbuster.
Speaking about the effect of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Modi said, "Theatres in #Srinagar are running housefull after decades." He mentioned the film in his Parliament speech and a video of the same is now going viral on the internet.
Watch Modi’s speech below:
"Theatres in #Srinagar are running HOUSEFULL after DECADES🔥" says PM @narendramodi while talking about BLOCKBUSTER #Pathaan— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 8, 2023
Book your tickets NOW: https://t.co/z4YLOG2NRI | https://t.co/lcsLnUSu9Y@iamsrk @yrf#ShahRukhKhan #SRK #PathaanReview #NarendraModi #NarendraModiSpeech pic.twitter.com/Q7byChYFwN
In Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan essays the titular role. The film is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films and is a part of the production company’s spy universe. The film also features Deepika Padukone who plays the female lead and has John Abraham. Salman Khan also made a cameo appearance in the film. Other actors in the film include Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Belawadi, Ekta Kaul, Nikhat Khan.