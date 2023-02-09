Indian PM Narendra Modi praises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in Parliament speech; watch

Big thumbs up for Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Pathaan as the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the film and its successful run in theatres countrywide. The Yash Raj Films is doing great business at the box office and has emerged as the biggest saviour for the Hindi film industry in the wake of several A-lister films not delivering on its promise. With fans and critics calling it the much-needed comeback from King Khan, PM Modi too showered praises on the blockbuster.

Speaking about the effect of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Modi said, "Theatres in #Srinagar are running housefull after decades." He mentioned the film in his Parliament speech and a video of the same is now going viral on the internet.

Watch Modi’s speech below: