Indian origin writer Avni Doshi and 5 other authors shortlisted for 2020 Man Booker Prize

Indian origin author Avni Doshi has made the cut for the 2020 Man Booker Prize. Doshi's book 'Burnt Sugar' is part of the shortlisted names that were announced on Tuesday evening,

The five other books in the shortlist include 'The New Wilderness' by Diane Cook, 'This Mournable Body' by Taitsi Dangarembga, 'The Shadow King' by Maaza Mengiste, 'Shuggie Bain' By Douglas Stuart and 'Real Life' By Brandon Taylor.



The list was chosen from bakers dozen 13 longlist. The winner will be announced in early November.

(With inputs from PTI)