Indian film 'Thappad' to compete alongside Korean hit 'Parasite' at Asian Film Awards; 'Gully Boy' and 'Jallikattu' too find a mention

Last year's festival favourite, Korean drama 'Parasite' dominates the nomination list of this year's Asian Film Awards. The film which created history earlier this year at the Oscars by becoming the first non-English film to win the Best Picture award has earned 10 nominations at Asian Film Awards.



Interestingly, in the Best Film category, Bollywood film 'Thappad' featuring Taapsee Pannu will compete with 'Parasite' for the coveted prize. The two films have been also nominated in the Best Editing category.



Wang Xiaoshuai`s drama `So Long, My Son` and Taiwan drama `A Sun` by Chung Mong-hong, have bagged seven nominations at the awards this year.



Other Indian films that have been nominated include 'Gully Boy' and 'Jallikattu'. Both these films have been nominated in the Best Original Music category along with 'Parasite'.



For the forthcoming award, a total of 39 films from 11 countries and regions will be competing.



Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the AFAs will be held virtually this time. They will be hosted from Busan, but the only place they will be accessed live is the AFA Academy`s YouTube channel. The presentations will be made on October 14.



"Despite the limitations due to the global pandemic, we anticipate sharing the joyful moments with all award winners," Variety quoted Lee Yong-Kwan, chairman of the Busan festival, as saying.



Out of the six nominations, the movie managed to win four honours at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing.



The movie has garnered international acclaim and has managed to win awards at Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Writers Guild Awards.The movie stars Song Kang-Ho, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, and Park So-dam.