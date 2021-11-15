Indian film 'Jai Bhim' beats 'The Shawshank Redemption' to become top-rated on IMDb

Tamil film starring Suriya ‘Jai Bhim’ after being in the buzz for its convincing storyline and gripping narrative is now impressing critics around the world as it surpasses classic hit Hollywood film ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ on IMDb ratings.

Currently, Jai Bhim’s IMDb rating is 9.6 with 73k votes and The Shawshank Redemption’s rating is 9.3 with 2.5 million votes.

‘Jai Bhim’ is inspired by real-life events that happened in the 90s. Suriya plays advocate Chandru who leads a protest in the court. He is handling a case, which is dismissed as pointless by big-shot lawyers in the High Court. But, not for Chandru, who is determined to get justice for a tribal woman, who has been wronged by the legal system. The system here has been rigged to exploit the poor and benefit the rich and the powerful.

The ‘Soorarai Pottru’ star Suriya plays the real-life lawyer Justice Chandru in ‘Jai Bhim’ who took on the case to defend the rights of an oppressed woman, played by Lijomol Jose in the film.