Indian comedian Raju Srivastava critical, continues to remain on life support

Indian comedian Raju Srivastava continues to remain in the Intensive Care Unit at All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS in Delhi. According to multiple reports, Srivastava continues to remain on life support and his condition is said to be critical.

Sources close to the comedian's family said that the actor's blood pressure has been fluctuating which is a cause of concern for the doctors.



The comedian has reportedly been in a state of unconsciousness for the last nine days. Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS after he suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym on August 10.

Earlier this week, his manager had told the media that there was a slight improvement in the actor's health.



Last week, Mr Srivastava's family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was "stable" and requested people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated".



The 58-year-old comedian was on a treadmill when he complained of chest pain and collapsed. His trainer took him to AIIMS where he was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) twice and revived.

Srivastava is one of the most popular comedians in India and a well-known public figure. He has been in limelight for over three decades and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005.

