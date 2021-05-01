Indian actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of COVID 19

Indian film and television actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was 52. Bikramjeet was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai where he took his last breath.



A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and OTT series, including ‘Aarakshan’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and ‘2 States’ and was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s highly acclaimed web series 'Special Ops'.



Many stars who have known or worked with the late actor took their respective social media and mourned the loss. The filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote, "Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid ''.



Manoj Bajpayee too expressed his shock over Bikramjeet's death. He wrote, "Oh my god!!! What a sad news !!! We knew each other for 14 yrs since the making of 1971 ! REST IN PEACE MAJOR !!! So Shocking (sic)!!!"

Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted, "Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you (sic)."

He was the son of an Indian Army officer, Dwarka Nath Kanwarpal, who was awarded the Kirti Chakra in 1963. In 1989 he commissioned into the Indian Army. He retired as a Major in the Indian Army in 2002. Later in 2003, he made his Bollywood debut and went on to act in many films and shows.