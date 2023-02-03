India gets its own version of Coke Studio, to promote 50 independent artists 

For those who have loved Coke Studio, the music show which put Pakistan and its musician on the world map, there is an Indian version launching soon. After the overwhelming success of Coke Studio globally, Coca-Cola announces the launch of ‘Coke Studio Bharat’ in Mumbai on Friday. The season is an amalgamation of over 50 artists from across the country who have come together to create over 10 memorable tracks celebrating the roots of Bharat aka India.

The Indian music industry is undergoing a revolution, and Gen Z is driving the change. Today, the youth seek authenticity, greater freedom of expression and openness to immerse themselves into different music forms that are unique, diverse, yet meaningful. In this season of Coke Studio, emerging artists from India’s hinterlands and seasoned artists have come together, to lend their own unique voices to the tracks.

Coke Studio Bharat: ‘Apna Sunao’ is humbled to be a conduit to give these talented artists’ unique voices a stage to tell the story of India that is rooted in culture yet embraces the new music of today. The platform will host music that pays homage to the various parts of India that artists call home, connecting with stories that are rich in history, with diverse languages, and using varied musical instruments to create magical melodies set to enthrall.

This season of Coke Studio is curated by the acclaimed, award winning musician and sought-after songwriter, Ankur Tewari. Breathing magic into ‘Apna Sunao’, Ankur has onboarded a team comprising critically acclaimed poet, lyricist and scriptwriter Kausar Munir along with award-winning sound engineer and music producer KJ Singh. Together they have handpicked regional gems to give their sound a new voice.



The current season features celebrated artists and musicians like Amira Gill, Achint, Aditya Gadhvi, Arijit Datta, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, Ashima Mahajan, Armaan Malik, Bombay Brass, Burrah, Charan Raj, Deveshi Sahgal, Dhruv Vishwanath, Diljit Dosanjh, Donn Bhatt, Hashbass, Jasleen Royal, Kanwar Grewal, Mahan Sehgal, Mansa Pandey, Maithili Thakur & Brothers, Mohammad Muneem, Noor Mohammad, OAFF & Savera, Osho Jain, Prabhdeep, Rashmeet Kaur, Seedhe Maut, Sakur Khan & Sons, Sanjith Hegde, Shillong Chamber Choir, Tajdar Junaid, and many others in a canvas of diversity, that showcases authentic and unique sounds that will unite fans from across the country. The season will also put the spotlight on regional Indian instruments like Algozha, Chimta, Duff, Sarod, Sarangi, Tumbi, and Rabaab.