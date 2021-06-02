‘In the Heights’ star Melissa Barrera cast in Netflix series ‘Breathe’

Netflix has now got on board Melissa Barrera for their upcoming drama series ‘Breathe’.

The star of the upcoming ‘In the Heights’ feature will next be seen in a six-episode drama series.

‘Breathe’ is from Blindspot duo Martin Gero and Brendan Gall and follows what happens after a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness. It revolves around a lone woman who must battle the elements and odds to survive.

We will get to see Melissa Barrera as Liv, a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself out of her comfort zone when her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, and she must battle for survival.

Also, Barrera will next be seen in Warners’ adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical hit ‘In the Heights’, which will debut June 11. She recently wrapped filming Sony’s ‘Carmen’, a re-imagining of the classic opera. She will also be an important cast member of ‘Scream 5’ for creator Kevin Williamson.