In pics: Javicia Leslie shares her first look as 'Batwoman'

Javicia Leslie has shared her first look as 'Batwoman', wearing the iconic Batsuit. The 33-year-old actress shared her first look like the iconic superhero on her Instagram account.



''Look out, Gotham, I’m suited up and ready to go…'' Javicia captioned the first look on her Instagram. ''But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit. @cwbatwoman''

Javicia is donning the same black suit of the Ruby with red hair. Javicia is the first Black woman to take on the role of 'Batwoman', the actor replaced Ruby Rose in the title role, but will not be playing Ruby's character, Kate Kane. The second season of The CW has begun filming in Vancouver, Canada.

Ruby played the leading role in CW’s drama series ‘Batwoman’ has left the Warner Bros. TV drama after one season.



In July, Leslie was announced as the next Batwoman, after Ruby Rose who stepped out of the show. Leslie plays Ryan Wilder, a new character in the show, who succeeds Rose’s Kate Kane to become Batwoman.



'Batwoman' season 2 will premiere on The CW in 2021.