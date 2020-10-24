In pics: Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan attend Durga Puja celebrations amid COVID-19 restrictions

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Oct 24, 2020, 06.32 PM(IST)

Nusrat Jahan at Puja pandal Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Bengali actress and TMC leader Nushrat Jahan was seen sporting a traditional red-and-white saree

On Saturday, Bengali actress and TMC leader Nushrat Jahan was seen enjoying the festivities on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. The actress was accompanied by her husband Nikhil Jain. 

The 30-year-old was seen sporting a traditional red-and-white saree, while her husband wore simple kurta-pyjamas. The couple as a precaution were seen wearing the mask and maintaining social distancing. The couple attended Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja in Kolkata, one of the biggest and most famous Durga Puja of the city. 

Later, Nushrat was seen matching steps with other dancers on the pandal in the tunes of the drums commonly known as Dhak, the video of which went viral on social media.

Check out the photos here:

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the much-awaited festival of the year Durga Puja this year has been a low-key affair. 

