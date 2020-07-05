'Imagine Kim Kardashian as the first lady': Twitterati has a field day as Kanye West announces he contest for President's post

On Saturday, Kanye West announced that he is running for US presidential elections in 2020. Ever since the rapper announced about his candidature, Twitterati can’t keep calm thinking about the reality star Kim Kardashian West becoming the fiirst lady of United States.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020 ×

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag "#2020VISION". Kanye tweeted.

Kanye's announcement has taken the internet by storm. Many fans and celebs have extended their support to the rapper including Elon Musk.But Twitterati also brought in West's wife into the conversation. And why not! If West is elected Kim would become the first lady if US. There are numerous memes and jokes that surfaced on social media about Kim as the first lady.



Check out the reactions below.

kanye west is running for president....which could make kim kardashian the first lady...i want OUT of this country no joke pic.twitter.com/53BwHpW9PM — el (@lCECLDPOOL) July 5, 2020 ×

if you guys let KIM KARDASHIAN become the first lady im leaving america #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/6MT64JCR9z — ✵ katie ✵ (@sayamenswift) July 5, 2020 ×

Kanye West announced that he will be running for president in 2020. Now imagine if Kim Kardashian becomes the first lady 🤓😦 pic.twitter.com/Oev9hGnZHm — Abhishek (@Abhishekismm) July 5, 2020 ×