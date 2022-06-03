IIFA 2022: 'Suzhal – The Vortex' to premiere globally on Amazon prime video

Prime Video today will announce the global premiere of 'Suzhal – The Vortex', its first long-form scripted original series in Tamil at the star-studded 22nd Edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards, currently underway at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

An investigative drama, 'Suzhal – The Vortex', has been created and written by the maverick duo, Pushkar and Gayatri, directed by Bramma and Anucharan.M, and features a stellar ensemble cast including Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban, in key roles.

#SuzhalTheVortexOnPrime: An investigation into a simple missing persons case unravels and rips the intricate social fabric of a small town.#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/IWNk2IcRGv — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022 ×

Prime Video, Suzhal – The Vortex, will release across multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, as well as foreign languages like French, German, Italian, and Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish.

The series will also be available with subtitles in a number of foreign languages including Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokm, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian and Vietnamese. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories will be able to watch Suzhal – The Vortex starting 17th June.