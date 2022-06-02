IIFA 2022: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh to release ten songs this year

Good news for all the die-hard fans, Yo Yo Honey Singh has some huge plans for his millions of fans out there.



After two years of halt, the star-studded event, which has always been hosted at international destinations, has chosen Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as this year's venue. As we all know, for the 22nd edition of the IIFA award, our favourite Bollywood celebrities have finally jetted off to Abu Dhabi.



A few hours before the entertaining weekend, the rapper revealed during the press conference that he will release at least ten songs this year.

Honey made the announcement when he was asked about his upcoming performance at the IFFA Rock event.



Talking about his performance, he revealed,'' I have been quite off-screen in the recent years, but this year I will release at least 10 songs. However, tomorrow, I will give a performance on my old songs.''



Later, he set the musical environment with his famous 2014 song 'Love Dose'.



The rapper has recently released his latest track 'Designer' with Guru Randhawa and Divya Khosla Kumar.