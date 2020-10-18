Idris Elba starrer 'The Harder They Fall' filming halted as crew member tests COVID positive

Netflix halts shoot of Idris Elba and Regina King starrer 'The Harder They Fall' after a production member test positive.

Netflix's upcoming project shoot was started five weeks ago in New Mexico, and as of now, no lead member of the team has tested positive.



The lead actor of the movie, Idris, along with his wife had tested positive for coronavirus in March.

'The Harder They Fall' also features Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and Delroy Lindo.



Directed by Jeymes Samuel, follows a story of a man, who looks to exact revenge against the guy who murdered his parents.



In COVID-era, many Hollywood movie safely resumed production. Major films such as 'Jurassic World: Dominion', ' The Batman' and 'The Matrix 4' have resumed shooting in recent months. Although, Robert Pattinson starrer movie had to shut down after the star contracted coronavirus.