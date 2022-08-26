Idris Elba starrer 'Beasts' to release in India on this date

British actor Idris Elba's survival thriller movie 'Beast' is all set to release in India. The film will hit the Indian theatres on September 2.



Baltasar Kormakur of 'Everest' fame has directed the Universal Pictures project, based on an original idea by Jaime Primak Sullivan.



The movie features Elba in the lead along with Leah Jeffries, Sharlto Copley and Iyana Halley in pivotal roles.

The adrenaline-heavy thriller movie will give you the scariest goosebumps as it captures the life of Dr Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) when he finds himself in deep trouble owing to him and his two teenage daughters being hunted by a massive rogue lion that intends on proving that the Savanna has only one apex predator.



Watch the trailer of the film here:

The movie had earlier opened to critically acclaimed reviews internationally, praising Beast for its gripping narrative that keeps one hooked to their seats with its intense and dramatic story.

'Beasts' will release in India on September 2.

