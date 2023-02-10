ugc_banner

Idris Elba doesn't want to be described as a 'Black actor'

New Delhi Edited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Feb 10, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

Idris Elba is currently promoting his upcoming Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Hollywood actor Idris Elba doesn’t want to categorise himself as a ‘Black actor’. He claims that the label “put me in a box”. Speaking to a magazine, the actor said he resolved to do something about this. He said, “We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to. Our skin is no more than that: it’s just skin.”

Idris Elba knows that he will possibly be the first actor to acknowledge this. He said, I might be “the first to look like me to do a certain thing and that’s good, to leave as part of my legacy. So that other people, Black kids, but also White kids, growing up in the circumstances I grew up in, are able to see there was a kid who came from Canning Town who ended up doing what I do. It can be done.”

Idris Elba is currently promoting his upcoming Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun. The film will release in theatres on February 24. It will also stream on Netflix on March 10. 

