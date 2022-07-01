Iconic pop group ABBA reunite after 40 long years, 'hail a cab' post-performance

They ruled the 1960s and 19670s and now four decades later, iconic Swedish group Abba has reunited for the first time in public. The legendary members of group ABBA, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Reuss came together for a virtual-yet-live performance of their album 'Voyage' at the ABBA arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, East London recently.



The photos of their performance were shared on social media but what caught everyone's attention was a video of them hailing a cab post-performance.

THEY REALLY HAILED A CAB TO GET TO THE ARENA 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PTq3hitIXu — fanya (@charlottebronn) May 28, 2022 ×

The video features Benny Andersson, trying to hail a cab in the middle of the road, right in the public eye. Fifteen seconds after trying to get a cab, finally a car arrives and Andersson opens the door for his fellow group members to get inside the cab. We see the Andersson holding the door for ABBA`s vocalists Anni-Frid Reuss and Agnetha Faltskog to get inside the cab. Bjorn Ulvaeus, the group`s lead guitarist, is seen entering the cab as the ladies in white get inside.



According to reports, the pop group wasn't actually on stage performing in the ABBA Voyage event. Film director Baillie Walsh was the man who helped put the pop group ABBA back in the concert arena for the first time in four decades. "Once I decided the show was going to be a live concert with life-size avatars of Agnatha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid, I wanted the real world and the digital world to blend, seamlessly," Baillie explained to Deadline.

It needed bringing ABBA into a studio for weeks of motion capture sessions. "We filmed them for five weeks, and then we worked with body doubles to create younger versions of themselves," added Walsh.