Actor Silvia Pinal, a star of TV and theater, and considered the last diva of Mexican cinema, died Thursday at age 93, the Culture Ministry said. Pinal, a muse of the Spanish director Luis Bunuel, died in a hospital in Mexico City where she was admitted last week to be treated for a urinary tract infection.

Mexican media said family and friends were with her at the end. During a career spanning more than six decades, Pinal played a nun in the Bunuel film "Viridiana," which won the Palme d'or at the Cannes film festival in 1961.

She appeared in two other films by the director who fled Spain after the civil war of the 1930s and eventually settled in Mexico. These were "The Exterminating Angel" (1962) and "Simon of the Desert" (1965). Along with "Viridiana" they formed a trilogy.

Pinal appeared in 84 movies and 42 plays, according to the media company Televisa-Univision, for which Pinal worked extensively.

"Her legacy as an artist and her contribution to our culture are unforgettable," Culture Minister Claudia Curiel de Icaza said on social media platform X. Televisa-Univision called her one of the most emblematic figures of the golden age of Mexican cinema from 1940 to 1960.