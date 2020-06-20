Iconic ‘Into the Wild’ bus removed over public safety concerns

An infamous bus from the book and movie 'Into The Wild', has been removed from the Alaskan forest.

The bus was made famous by 'Into The Wild', a book and film of the same name that told the story of Chris McCandless who lived inside it for 114 days.



A US Army helicopter airlifted the vehicle, where it had been left to rust for more than half a century. ''After studying the issue closely, prioritising public safety and considering a variety of alternatives, we decided it was best to remove the bus from its location on the Stampede Trail,'' Commissioner Corri A Feige said in a press release from Alaska Army National Guard.



The bus was removed in concern for public safety, as it was a major tourist attraction and the journey to the bus was nothing short of life-threatening exploration. Several tourists have had to be rescued or found dead over the years, while they have tried to follow the footsteps of McCandless on the quest to reach the bus.



Two travellers died while on their way to the vehicle in separate incidents in 2010 and 2019, officials said.



Directed by Sean Penn, the year 2007 film tells the story of a young idealist who wanted to remove himself from society by hiking to Alaska to live in the wild with very few supplies.