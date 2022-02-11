Iconic Indian show 'Shaktiman' to be adapted for the big screen

India's first superhero 'Shaktiman' is getting a screen outing. The popular 1990s show will adapated for the big screen, Sony Pictures India announced on Thursday.



The show featured actor Mukesh Khanna as superhero Shaktiman. Khanna had produced and directed the show as well which was rage among kids back in the '90s. Khanna will co-produce the new film.



"After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero," a tweet read on the official Twitter page of Sony Pictures India.

The announcement was made via video, teasing Gangadhar's iconic specs, his camera and finally the big reveal: the costume of Shaktimaan.



According to the makers, the film will be headlined by "one of India's superstars".