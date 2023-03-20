Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's agencies rebut divorce reports, call it 'baseless'

Fans of popular k-pop stars were in great shock when they saw a report about Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin heading for a divorce on the internet. The rumours started after a YouTube channel shared a video claiming that the Crash Landing on You stars are getting a divorce because of Hyun's bad gambling habit.



The video claimed that Hyun Bin has lost ₩3.00 billion KRW (about $2.29 million USD) through stock investments.

However, now, Hyun Bin’s agency, VAST Entertainment, and MSteam Entertainment (Son Ye Jin's management) have spoken out, quashing all the rumours.



As per the media reports, they have called all the rumours groundless and fake. Both agencies have requested that YouTube take down the video, and both agencies are also planning to take legal action.

VAST entertainment membantah rumor Hyun Bin dan Son Yejin bercerai



Mereka sudah melakukan complain kepada pihak YouTube untuk melakukan takedown video-video yang memberitakan hoax tersebut.https://t.co/doCLvMX1z5 pic.twitter.com/zo5ieAZRdc — Bintang (@tang__kira) March 20, 2023

Debunking the rumours, the agency has said in the statement, ''The video is ridiculous and not true at all.''



“It’s not that we didn’t know about it because we have been continuously monitoring for fake news. Since it is not true, we were discussing internally how to deal with this. We were preparing to respond that it wasn’t true,” the label further commented.



Son Ye Jin’s agency MSteam Entertainment mentioned, “This is obviously fake news. We are constantly monitoring [the situation] internally, and we have already requested YouTube to delete the video. We will take strong measures, and we also plan to take legal action in relation to the content [of the video].”

Apart from all the divorce news, the couple is living a happy life in their paradise with their little bundle of joy. The couple, who got married in March 2022, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 27.