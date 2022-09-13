'Hush Hush' trailer: Juhi Chawla makes her digital debut with a thriller series

In the newly released trailer of 'Hush Hush' everyone is hiding a secret and everyone is a suspect. Bollywood star Juhi Chawla makes her digital debut in the new web series which also co-stars Shahana Goswami, Soha Ali Khan, Kirtika Kamra and Karishma Tanna.



Taking to Instagram, actor Juhi Chawla shared the trailer on her Instagram, which she captioned, "Some secrets can`t be kept hush hush for too long #HushHushOnPrime, Sep 22".The series has been helmed by Tanuja Chandra.



Filled with mysteries, suspense and drama, the 'Hush Hush' trailer gives a glimpse into the life of four friends - a powerful lobbyist Ishi Sangamitra (Juhi Chawla), an ex-investigative journalist Saiba Tyagi (Soha Ali Khan), a self-made fashion designer Zaira Shaikh (Shahana Goswami) and a trapped-in-society Dolly Dalal (Kritika Kamra), who find themselves hurtling down a rabbit hole of lies, deceit and secrets after their privileged world turns dark and dangerous.



Their lives turn upside down when a cop called Geeta (Karishma Tanna) sets out to unravel the mystery that also involves Ishi`s childhood friend Meera (Ayesha Jhulka).



Speaking on her digital debut, Juhi Chawla will said, "I look forward to embarking upon a new journey in the rapidly growing digital space with Prime Video. The platform has revolutionized the art of storytelling with blockbuster originals that have captivated audiences across the country. The plot of Hush Hush grasped my attention, and I knew in an instant that this is a special project that I`d love to work on. I have always been an admirer of the extraordinary work that Abundantia Entertainment produces and it was special to collaborate with Vikram and his wonderful team. I`m delighted to work alongside such phenomenal actors such as Soha, Shahana Kritika, Karishma and Ayesha and I am certain that audiences will resonate with the show and continue to bestow their love upon the show and me as I begin this new chapter."



Actor Soha Ali Khan said, "'Hush Hush' deals with a stark set of aspects that women encounter in today`s day and age and am delighted to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment to bring alive this stellar project. I had a wonderful time shooting with Juhi, Shahana, Kritika, Karishma, and Ayesha. Having a female-dominant environment brought in a sense of excitement and fun that will translate on screen for viewers to see. I`m certain that the audiences will be engrossed throughout the series and will relate to it."



'Hush Hush' will premiere on September 22 on Amazon Prime Video.