Hugh Grant thinks mobile phones are 'toxic and killing us'

British actor Hugh Grant is not a big fan of the mobile phone. While the world is addicted to the smart phone, Grant admits he recently enjoyed a day without it.



During a recent interview, Grant revealed that he spent long hours without his phone on the sets of his new series 'The Undoing'. The actor admits he relished the 'blissful' time away from it.



"I hate my phone. For the first time in ages, I spent 14 blissful hours at work without it," he said.



"It was like being in 1994 again. Between set-ups, I studied my lines, I read a book or I talked to people. It was really nice."



“Phones are terrible things. They are toxic. I think they're killing us," the actor added. Grant stars with Nicole Kidman in the limited series 'The Undoing'.



The British actor, who turned 60 in September is, recently admitted that after playing romantic roles in his younger days, he now more drawn to “revoting roles”.



“Richard (Curtis) always found it hilarious that the public might think I really was that nice guy in his films, because he knew very differently,” Grant said.



“That was a real bit of character acting, because that Mr Nice Guy’s never been me. I do find that as I grow older I’m increasingly drawn to, and more comfortable in, revolting roles.”



In recent years, Grant has played negative characters in film like 'Paddington 2 and 'A Very English Scandal'.



Grant also spoke about the challenges of being a 'young father' at the age of 60.



"I`m trying to be a young father in an old man`s body and it`s rough, but it`s absolutely worth it. It`s just damned nice, isn`t it? You need a family. I get that now," Grant said.

The actor shared that since becoming a parent himself, he has turned into his own father without even realising it.

"At some point, you turn into your own father. You don`t realise you`re doing it, but you do. I bark in exactly the same way that he barks at me. I make a ridiculous grimace when I`m doing very easy tasks, just like him. Stylistically, I`m probably more like my mother than my father. As children, she was quite silly with us with lots of silly voices. I do that with my children, but I`m not sure they enjoy it. They roll their eyes half the time," he explained.



The actor also admitted that parenting his five children is "rough", but worth it.

Grant has three children with his wife, TV producer Anna Eberstein, including son John, eight, and a daughter, four, whose name is not known. He closely guards his private life and has not revealed the gender of his youngest child, born in 2018.

From his former on-off ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong, the actor has two children -- a daughter Tabitha, nine, and son Felix, seven.