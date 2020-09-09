Hugh Grant once refused 'Two and a Half Men' even after being offered this amount!

‘Two And a Half Men’ was a rage when it had started with Charlie Sheen’s character resonating with an average guy who binge-watched the show. But would you believe that there was a time when Hollywood star Hugh Grant was offered the role?

After the show went into trouble as Charlie Sheen quit abruptly to go into rehab, the makers had to decide on whether to continue and replace the actor or to shut shop. Before they replaced Charlie Sheen with Ashton Kutcher, they considered asking several other top stars including Hugh Grant. Reportedly, Hugh was even offered $1 million per episode to step into Charlie Sheen’s shoes.

But Hugh Grant decided to not accept it as the makers did not provide him with scripts for the new episodes and he was not comfortable signing up for something without reading.

The series hadn’t yet produced the scripts for his new episodes, and Grant didn’t want to commit without seeing what the show’s writers had in mind for the future of the series. But would you believe that it would have still been a downgrade for the actor as Charlie Sheen was paid $1.8 million per episode.

‘Two and a Half Men’ starred Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer as two brothers named Charlie and Alan Harper respectively. Charlie was a playboy womanizer with a beautiful house on the beach. Alan was an uptight, nerdy divorced father. Alan and his son, Jake (played by Angus T. Jones), moved in with Charlie. The show chronicled the clash in lifestyles between the three.