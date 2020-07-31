Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' to re-release in Netherlands on Aug 6

Hrithik Roshan's superhit flick 'Super 30' is all set to re-release at the Pather cinemas in the Netherlands on August 6.



Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Instagram. "RE-RELEASING IN THEATRES... Reliance Entertainment to re-release #Super30 at #Pathe cinemas in #Netherlands on 6 Aug 2020... With #Dutch subtitles... Poster," Taran wrote.

'Super 30' chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician who quit his job as a teacher in a top coaching centre attended by rich students, to dedicate his time to teach underprivileged children.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles and had hit the screens on July 12 last year.