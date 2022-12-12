ugc_banner

Hrithik Roshan praises 'Kantara', tells Rishab Shetty, 'Learnt so much'

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Dec 12, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Kantara is a massive blockbuster hit and is said to have revived the Indian theatres after a lull period. 

Hrithik Roshan is all praise for ‘Kantara’ that has managed to woo audiences and is being said to have kept the Indian theatres afloat after a series of films that tanked one after another. 

Hrithik Roshan took to social media to express his admiration for the film and its director Rishab Shetty. He tweeted, “Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction & acting.” 

He also praised the climax of the film and added, “The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps. Respect & kudos to the team.”

‘Kantara’ is based on the beliefs of coastal Karnataka and merges the local belief system with stories of land politics and man vs nature. Kantara originally released in Kannada with dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil releasing two weeks later. It was released on Prime Video and Netflix (Hindi version) earlier this month.

RELATED

Los Angeles Film Critics winners 2022: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'RRR' score big

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry is the high point of new song 'Besharam Rang'

BTS' Jin joins military service, debuts his new look on social media