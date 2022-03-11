Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' gets new release date

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer action drama 'Fighter' has a new release date now.



The movie, which was earlier supposed to release on January 26, 2023, will hit the theatres on September 28, 2023.



On Thursday, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared the news with his fans and followers."September 28th... 2023," he wrote, adding a motion poster of the film.

'Fighter' will be India's first aerial action franchise.

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is also a part of the film, too shared the release date on his social media handle.



"Get ready to witness India's first aerial action franchise, Fighter in theatres on September 28, 2023," Anil posted.



The film will have Roshan essaying the role of an ace Indian Air Force pilot. ‘Fighter’ will be directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Ajit Andhare, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.



On the work front, Deepika has four other films in her kitty. She will star in 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan, 'Project K' with Prabhas and 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. On the other hand, Roshan will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in 'Vikram Vedha'.