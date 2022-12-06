Howard Stern slams Kanye West for Hitler comment, says 'he is so self-hating'

American radio and TV host Howard Stern recently slammed rapper Kanye West following his recent antisemitic meltdown on Alex Jones' talk show where he praised Hitler.



During the Monday episode of his radio show SiriusXM, Stern said West wants to be "a white man in the Nazi party."



This was Stern's first show back since West praised Hitler during the interview, which led Stern to declare, "This guy is so ill."



"He loves Nazis... I guess he doesn`t know he is Black. He doesn`t understand what Hitler thought of Jews (and) Black people. (Hitler) thought they were all inferior," Stern said about West.



"He wanted to sterilize Black people. And if there was a mixed race baby, a Black man with a white woman for -- let`s say like Kanye and Kim (Kardashian) -- he would kill the children...For a Black man to be running around saying he loves Hitler...what happened to this guy? What in his life led him to this mental illness?" he added.



Stern continued, "I could give you a psychological theory that I`m sure I`m not the only one that thinks that maybe he hates being Black so much. He`s so self-hating. He wants to wear a hood and pretend he`s a white man. A white man in the Nazi party. In a weird way (he) despises being Black and wants to be accepted by Nazis."



Back in October, Stern compared West to Hitler due to his antisemitism and said he was tired of people defending West because of his mental health. "F**k this mental illness, self-defense thing that he`s into," Stern said at the time.